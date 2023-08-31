Death of young child in Cohasset under investigation, DA says: LIVE UPDATE

An incident involving the death of a young child was under investigation Thursday in Cohasset, Massachusetts, prosecutors said.

A representative for the Norfolk District Attorney's Office confirmed that state police based in the office were part of the investigation, but didn't have more information.

Cohasset police didn't immediately have information about the incident. They were expected to share more information later Thursday.

Part of an car service shop on Main Street was seen taped off, with officers in the area.

NBC10 Boston Officials investigating the death of a child in Cohasset, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.