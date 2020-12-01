J-Law, Leo Spotted in Boston Filming New Netflix Movie

Hollywood stars Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted Tuesday in Boston, where they are filming their new Netflix movie.

POP! Culture Corner captured photos of J-Law and Leo at South Station, shooting a scene on a train platform. The two are in the city filming the Adam McKay comedy "Don't Look Up," in which they play a pair of astronomers who learn that an asteroid is set to hit the Earth.

The movie's star-studded cast also includes Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande and Tyler Perry. It was supposed to start shooting in Boston in April but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Lawrence has been in Boston for a while now. She took to the streets last month to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' win.

In a video she posted on her Twitter account, she was seen screaming and dancing to Childish Gambino's "This Is America" in her pajamas and a facemask.

Lawrence, who typically maintains a modest presence on social media, created the Twitter account in June to call for racial justice and support the Biden-Harris ticket, according to the Boston Globe.

She also weighed in on the Massachusetts ballot question that would have implemented ranked-choice voting in state elections, making a video in support of the measure, which was voted down at the polls in November.

