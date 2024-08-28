Large emergency response after truck strikes overhang at Harwichport Resort Club

Harwich police and fire have responded to the Harwichport Resort Club off Route 28 after a truck struck the building's overhang.

Police said personnel will be on scene for "an extended period of time" securing the building. They urged people to use caution in the area.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

No further details have been released.