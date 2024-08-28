Massachusetts

Large emergency response after truck strikes overhang at Harwichport Resort Club

There was no immediate word on any injuries

By Marc Fortier

Harwich police and fire have responded to the Harwichport Resort Club off Route 28 after a truck struck the building's overhang.

Police said personnel will be on scene for "an extended period of time" securing the building. They urged people to use caution in the area.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

No further details have been released.

