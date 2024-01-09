Large water main break reported in Lynn

A large water main break is being reported in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

The water main break is in the area of Ocean Street and Route 1A, and video from the scene showed a geyser of water shooting into the air.

Crews were still working to shut off the water as of 8:30 a.m.

With the cold weather on Tuesday morning, streets are expected to be icy, so motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.