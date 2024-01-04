Teenager arrested in connection to shooting in Lynn

A teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left three people injured in Lynn, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

18-year-old Delvin Sanchez, was found at an address in Peabody and charged with armed assault to murder, accesory before the fact and accessory after the fact.

"We recognize the trauma that these reprehensible acts of gun violence have caused to the families of the victims and to our entire community. I am grateful for the tireless work and dedicated efforts by members of the Lynn Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police and other partner agencies that resulted in the arrest of this individual. However, our work is not done and we remain steadfast in our determination to pursue these investigations until all those responsible for this violence are brought to justice.” said Chief Christopher Reddy.

Lynn police said they responded on December 26 at about 8:30 p.m. to a shooting at a shopping plaza on State Street.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Footage from the scene showed a shattered window at a Pizza Hut located in the plaza. The window and a door were later boarded up by Action Emergency.

An Action Emergency worker told NBC10 Boston that there's still a lot of shattered glass on the ground and stains of blood inside the business.

While it's unclear at this time what led to the shooting, video showed investigators examining gloves, glass, napkins and other pieces of evidence.

The Action Emergency employee also told NBC10 Boston the shooting happened outside the store, but the victims ran inside for cover.

The victims were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.

A shooting at a Lynn shopping plaza sent three people to the hospital Tuesday.

"Something like this is sad, and during the holidays makes it worse," said Carmine Capachietti, who's with Action Emergency.

"They could've handled this elsewhere. Not put other people's life at risk. For example, people at the gym, there's a lot of people here that day," said Ignaury Ortega, a witness.

Police said this incident was targeted and that there's no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to call 781-595-2000.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.