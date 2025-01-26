Looking back: This weekend marks 10 years since ‘Snowmageddon' began in Boston

Ten years ago today was the start of a crazy stretch of snowstorms in Boston. In 2015, there were four big storms in the span of just a few weeks.

It all began with a blizzard on this very weekend, dumping about 2 feet of snow over a two-day period.

When all was said and done that winter, Boston saw a record 110 inches of snow. And a giant, 75-foot high snow pile in the Seaport District didn't fully melt until the middle of July!

Jan. 27, 2015 is still the fourth-highest one-day snowfall of all time in Boston, at 22.1 inches. And the two-day snowfall total from Jan. 26-27, 2015 of 24.4" ranks fifth all time.

Watch the video above and check out these photos for a reminder of what Boston looked like that winter:

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 28: Workers continue snow removal efforts in the Back Bay neighborhood the day after Winter Storm Juno, on January 28, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. The storm brought 24.4 inches of snow to Boston, and up to 36 inches in other parts of Massachusetts. (Photo by Kayana Szymczak/Getty Images)

BOSTON - FEBRUARY 19: Pedestrians are obscured by snow banks in downtown Boston, Massachusetts February 19, 2015. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)