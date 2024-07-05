Man accused of assaulting child in Dorchester

A Boston man is accused of grabbing and trying to drag a child away from a Fourth of July gathering in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, according to police.

Manuel Cardoso, 44, faces charges of assault and battery on a child under 14 and kidnapping.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Investigators said they were called to a home on Wentworth Street after a stranger walked up the driveway. According to witnesses, the man tried to pee on the house and began speaking with a few children. When the man was told to leave, he allegedly grabbed one of the children by the back of the neck and tried to drag the child toward the street.

Witnesses jumped in and physically removed the man from the property, according to police. Officers found a suspect, identified as Cardoso, on Darlington Street.

Cardoso will be arranged at Dorchester District Court.

More details were not immediately released.