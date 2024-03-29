Man accused of attempting to lure young girls in Swansea

Police in Swansea, Massachusetts, are searching for a man they say attempted to lure young girls into his car this week.

The two 13-year-old girls were walking down a bike path that runs behind the Target store next to Milford Road in Swansea, when a man approached them and asked if they wanted a ride, Swansea police said.

Surveillance photos show the man's dark blue, four-door sedan that police say is possibly a Hyundai Sonata.

The man was described as being in his 60s with gray hair and an average build, according to police.

The man is accused of approaching the two girls at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday as they walked down the bike path and asked them if they wanted a ride. The teens ran away from the man and toward the Target store.

When officers looked at the store's security cameras, they saw the man a few minutes earlier removing items from the front and back seats of his car and placing them in the trunk.

He then allegedly walked away from the vehicle and stared down the road, in the direction of where the girls were walking, before approaching them.

Anyone with information about the man or his vehicle should call the Swansea Police Department at 508-674-8464.