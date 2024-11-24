New Hampshire

Man and young child injured in pedestrian crash in Nashua

According to the Nashua Fire Marshal's office, they responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at around 5 p.m. in the area of 138 Spit Brook Road.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police
SHUTTERSTOCK

A man and a young child were injured in a pedestrian crash in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday evening.

Authorities say that when they arrived they saw a man lying in the roadway and activated a trauma team at the Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

As they attended the man, crews were presented with a young child that was also involved in the crash and requested a second ambulance, according to authorities.

Both man and young child were transported to the Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by Nashua Police.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
