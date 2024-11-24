Man and young child injured in pedestrian crash in Nashua

A man and a young child were injured in a pedestrian crash in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday evening.

According to the Nashua Fire Marshal's office, they responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at around 5 p.m. in the area of 138 Spit Brook Road.

Authorities say that when they arrived they saw a man lying in the roadway and activated a trauma team at the Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

As they attended the man, crews were presented with a young child that was also involved in the crash and requested a second ambulance, according to authorities.

Both man and young child were transported to the Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by Nashua Police.