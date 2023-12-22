Man arrested 1 week after deadly stabbing in East Boston, police say

A man suspected of a fatal stabbing in East Boston last Friday was arrested a week later in Everett, police said.

Edwin Mendez Hernandez, 20, was arrested about 8 a.m. on Friday, Boston police said, exactly a week after police found Wilfredo Landaverde Arevalo, 34, fatally stabbed on Gove Street by Tomahawk Drive in East Boston.

Arevalo, from Medford, was rushed to a hospital but pronounced dead, according to police, and investigators identified Hernandez as the suspect. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Hernandez, from Everett, on a murder charge.

Hernandez was arrested at a home on Hancock Street in Everett, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

They continued investigating what happened as of Friday afternoon and asked anyone with information to contact detectives by calling 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be sent to 1-800-494-TIPS, by voice call, or by texting CRIME (27463) with the word "TIP."