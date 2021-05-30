Man Arrested in Deadly Dorchester Shooting, Victim IDed

Police have arrested a Dorchester man in connection to a fatal shooting in the Boston neighborhood on Friday.

Police say 46-year-old Nickoyan Wallace shot and killed Ivanildo Barros, 37, of Dorchester.

The shooting was reported on Park Street near Millet Street about 11:50 a.m. Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man, whom they have now identifed as Barros, dead at the scene.

Around the corner on Spencer Street, SWAT officers were involved in a very active investigation, but police haven't said whether the two scenes were connected.

Police arrested Wallace on Saturday. He is facing a murder charge and is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

As the temperature rises, crime typically does too, but Boston Mayor Kim Janey is working to prevent that this year.

The shooting comes as city officials are pushing to prevent crime this summer -- Mayor Kim Janey and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins outlined their plans on Thursday.

"It's sad that, just yesterday, we were talking about summer strategies and attempting to curtail violence and we are here today and somebody- their life has been taken," Rollins said at a news conference.

Activist Leonard Lee, who lives nearby, said he was talking about violence and this coming summer on a Zoom call when he heard helicopters.

"I run out and I'm at a crime scene," Lee said.

It's the 16th homicide in Boston this year, and Rollins said her office will be expediting gun cases.