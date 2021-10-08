Man Dies After Stabbing in Mattapan, Boston Police Say

A person was stabbed Thursday night in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood and later died, police said.

The stabbing was reported about 11:19 p.m. on Harvard Street, Boston police said Friday.

Police didn't share more information about the incident, including the man's name or whether anyone has been arrested or is suspected in the killing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 617-343-4470 or anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS. People with information can also submit it anonymously by texting police the word "TIP" to 27463.