Man Dies in Overnight Fire in Manchester, NH

The victim's identity has not been released

A man was killed in a fire overnight in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Manchester fire officials said they responded to a call at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday for a fire in a single-family home on Leda Avenue. A neighbor had called 911 after seeing flames in the rear of the home.

Firefighters arrived and saw smoke coming from the back of the building and were able to make quick work of the flames.

After a search of the building, firefighters found a male victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature, fire officials said. The cause remains under investigation by the Manchester Fire Department and the state fire marshal.

