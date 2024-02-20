Man indicted in double fatal shooting last fall in Nashua, NH

A man has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with a double fatal shooting last fall in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Victor Rivera, 48, was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the deaths of 45-year-old Patricia Swett, of Nashua, and 44-year-old Matthew Champagne, of Manchester, by shooting them. The grand jury also indicted Rivera on two alternative counts of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the deaths of Swett and Champagne under circumstances manifesting "an extreme indifference to the value of human life."

Rivera was first arrested in September after Swett and Champagne were found dead of gunshot wounds in a parking lot on Maple Street around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Autopsies determined both Swett and Champagne died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of their deaths were ruled homicides.

Rivera is scheduled for a hearing on the charges at 9 a.m. on March 1 in Hillsborough County Superior Court.