Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Overnight in Boston

A man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding left the road and struck a tree early Wednesday morning in Boston, state police said.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., a 2016 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide was driving south on Columbia Road in Boston when it went off the roadway while attempting to negotiate a curve.

The motorcycle hit the raised curb, entered the grass media and struck a tree, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken by Boston EMS to Tufts Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by state police. No further information was immediately available.