Man Killed in West Springfield Crash

A New York man was killed Monday in a single-car crash in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

The driver, a 42-year-old man from Staten Island, was driving a Honda Accord on Interstate 91 southbound when he went off the left side of the road into the median, state police said. Multiple people called 911 shortly after 5 p.m.

The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The left and center lanes were closed for about two hours as police remained on the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.