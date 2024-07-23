Man shot, killed by police outside of home in NH, authorities say

A man was shot and killed by police in Kensington, New Hampshire, the Attorney General's Office said Monday.

The incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. outside of a home on Olivia Lane, according to authorities, who said the shooting triggered a shelter in place for nearby residents.

No other injuries were reported, the Attorney General's Office said, adding that there's no threat to the public.

The man's name wasn't immediately released.



The attorney general says the names of the officers are being withheld pending "the conclusion of formal interviews."

The shooting remains under investigation.