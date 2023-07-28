Man wanted on murder charge in deadly Waltham shooting in May

A man, considered armed and dangerous, is wanted on a murder charge in a deadly shooting in May in Waltham, Massachusetts, authorities said Friday.

Police are seeking Josh Pierre, a 21-year-old from Waltham, in the killing of Shelson Jules on May 22, city police and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. Pierre is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is urged to call police.

Pierre is believed to have shot Jules twice from behind about 1:30 a.m. on Lyman Street near Faneuil Road, officials said. He's also wanted on a weapons charge.

Another person who was in a vehicle with Jules on the way to the scene of the shooting — the group was meeting with Jules — has been arrested.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Strawensky Cebeat, a 21-year-old from Waltham, was arrested Friday morning and arraigned in Waltham District Court on charges of accessory after the fact to murder and withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding, officials said. He was held on $50,000 bail.

Residents were startled to see investigators combing for clues Monday after a man was shot to death earlier in the day.

Police ask anyone with information about Pierre's location to contact police at 781-897-6609 or 781-314-3550. About 5-foot-4 and 150 lbs., Pierre was last seen in a 2016 silver Honda Accord with the Massachusetts license plate 2XGH85.

The early morning shooting left residents on edge — it took place in a usually quiet neighborhood.

Jules was found on a sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said at the time. He was treated on scene and then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators spent the day collecting evidence from the scene, including a silver car with a bullet hole and a shattered window. They also went door-to-door searching for surveillance video or witnesses. Police K-9 units could also be seen combing the area on Monday as they searched for clues.

Helen Meuse and other residents in the area said they were startled by the shooting: "Just like you hear it on TV shows, it was bang, bang, bang.”

There haven't been any arrests made in the case yet, authorities said.

Ana Rivas said at the time she was counting her blessings after a bullet shattered part of her bedroom window on Lyman Street where she was asleep with her grandchild, saying that it could've hit her head had it entered at a higher angle. She said her son's truck was in their driveway and was also hit by a bullet.