Possible Infant Remains Found in Revere, Police Say

Police are investigating after the possible remains of an infant were found Tuesday in Revere, Massachusetts.

The discovery was made outside an apartment building on Dolphin Avenue, Massachusetts State Police said. The Revere Police Department responded first, just before 6:30 p.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Massachusetts will be conducting forensic examination, according to state police.

The investigation involves state and local police and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

No further information was immediately available.