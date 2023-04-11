Local

Possible Infant Remains Found in Revere, Police Say

Massachusetts State Police are investigating after the possible remains of an infant were discovered outside an apartment building in Revere, Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Police Cruiser Close Up
NBC10 Boston

Police are investigating after the possible remains of an infant were found Tuesday in Revere, Massachusetts.

The discovery was made outside an apartment building on Dolphin Avenue, Massachusetts State Police said. The Revere Police Department responded first, just before 6:30 p.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Massachusetts will be conducting forensic examination, according to state police.

The investigation involves state and local police and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

No further information was immediately available.

