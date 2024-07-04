Massachusetts

Marblehead fireworks canceled after fire on barge overnight

The fireworks display had been scheduled for 9 p.m. Thursday

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thursday night's Fourth of July fireworks display in Marblehead, Massachusetts, has been canceled after a fire broke out on the fireworks barge overnight.

"We are sorry to have to announce that the Marblehead Fireworks 2024 are canceled," the fireworks committee said in a post on X early Thursday morning. "There was a fire on the barge in the middle of the night."

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating, but won't let the town set off any fireworks until the fire's cause has been determined.

The fireworks display had been scheduled for 9 p.m. Thursday over Marblehead Harbor.

