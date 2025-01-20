Mass. cities to open warming centers during bitter cold stretch

A bitter cold stretch is moving into New England tonight, and cities are warning residents to prepare.

In Boston, officials have issued a cold weather advisory from Tuesday through Sunday. The Boston Centers for Youth and Families community centers will be activated as warming centers.

A cold weather advisory has been declared in the City of Boston from Tuesday, January 21, through Thursday, January 23. We encourage residents to take precautions to stay safe in the extreme cold. https://t.co/fGwxtcILaM pic.twitter.com/9r4LncsTVJ — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) January 19, 2025

Other cities are also opening their centers.

Worcester will offer warming centers at the Worcester Public Library and Worcester Senior Center on Tuesday and Wednesday.

City officials warn residents to take basic precautions during the cold, such as avoiding unnecessary outdoor exposure, covering exposed skin and wearing layers. Keep pets indoors and check their paws for signs of injury or frostbite. They also ask that the public check on elderly neighbors or anyone else who may struggle in the extreme cold.

Frostbite can develop in under a minute, officials warn, so look out for the signs.

At home, open cabinet doors to allow warm air circulation and keep pipes from freezing. You can also leave the water on a drip.

Be careful with space heaters, which are a common cause of house fires. And never use generators, grills or camp stoves inside.

We're expecting bitterly cold mornings Tuesday through Thursday, with lows in the single digits and wind chills dipping below zero. Get your most updated First Alert forecast here.

For more tips on how to stay safe in the cold, click here.