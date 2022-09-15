Mass. Lawmakers React to DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard Flights

Members of Massachusetts' all-Democratic Congressional delegation are sounding off on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' controversial move to fly dozens of Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard as part of what they are calling a "cruel stunt" aimed at bolstering his potential presidential campaign.

Rep. William Keating, whose district includes Martha's Vineyard, was the first to speak out, saying on Twitter Wednesday night

"History does not look kindly on leaders who treat human beings like cargo, loading them up and sending them a thousand miles away without telling them their destination," he said. "Still, Florida @GovRonDeSantis made that choice today."

He went on to applaud the Martha's Vineyard community and the state for calling DeSantis' bluff "and rising to meet the challenge." He praised Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker for moving to assist the migrants, saying he is disgusted by DeSantis' decision "to prioritize cruelty & chaos over human dignity" in a "taxpayer-funded stunt."

Sen. Ed Markey also weighed in overnight, saying DeSantis "could learn a lesson from Massachusetts on what patriotism and liberty really look like if he weren't so busy using humans as props in a cruel stunt to buoy his pathetic political aspirations."

Congressman Seth Moulton took things a step further in a tweet Thursday morning, saying "DeSantis is playing politics with people's lives and now he's involving Massachusetts. If he can't handle his responsibilities as governor of Florida, he should step down."

Emergency shelters were opened Wednesday night on the island of Martha's Vineyard following the unannounced arrival of at least two planes with undocumented immigrants, according to local officials.

Democratic State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents the Cape and Islands, speaks out on the unannounced arrival of migrants to Martha's Vineyard, apparently part of a Florida "relocation program."

A representative from DeSantis' office told NBC10 Boston that two planes had come from his state. According to the Boston Globe, the migrants are from Venezuela and there are about 50 of them in all.

DeSantis' move is an escalation of a tactic being used by some Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.

Martha's Vineyard officials, social services and community members quickly set up a shelter at an Edgartown church, complete with beds, food, water, medical care and even a play area for children Wednesday night. The county emergency management association tweeted Wednesday evening it would create emergency shelters "due to an unexpected urgent #humanitarian situation," county officials said.