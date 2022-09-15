Mass. Governor Candidate Geoff Diehl Applauds People of Martha's Vineyard, Slams Biden Administration Over Migrants

The Republican nominee for Massachusetts governor, Geoff Diehl, has issued a statement on the migrant situation on Martha's Vineyard that applauds the island's people who "sprang into action," while criticizing the Biden Administration.

Diehl, who won last week's Republican primary for governor against Chris Doughty, issued the statement Thursday morning, after emergency shelters were opened on the Vineyard to accommodate the unannounced arrival of at least two planes with undocumented immigrants. A representative of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' office told NBC10 Boston the planes came from his state as part of a "relocation program."

Here is Geoff Diehl's full statement about the situation:

"We have a crisis at America’s southern border. All at once, it is a humanitarian crisis, a public safety crisis, a public health crisis, and a national security crisis. Sadly, the Biden administration has proven itself unwilling and unable to address it. As a result, states across our nation are dealing with an influx of illegal immigrants that they are not equipped to handle and should not be forced to accommodate. When that happens, governors naturally seek alternatives to protect the people of their state.

Last night, this problem manifested itself with the relocation of several dozen illegal immigrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard.

I applaud the people of Martha’s Vineyard who instantly sprang into action to address this situation as it unfolded. I also lament the fact that a motivating factor in Florida’s decision to relocate immigrants here is that Massachusetts has become a 'sanctuary state,' making it a natural destination. Policies like giving driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants, a policy openly embraced by my opponent Maura Healey, undermine the public safety, public health, and election integrity of our state. Instead of making it easier for illegal immigrants to come here, we need policies that will make it better for legal immigrants to choose Massachusetts as a destination to pursue a better life for themselves and their families. As Governor, I will fight for such policies here, while remaining tough on the issue of illegal immigration and pushing for better federal management of this issue."

Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts governor and current Massachusetts Attorney General, hasn't yet issued a statement regarding the migrants who arrived Wednesday on Martha's Vineyard.

NBC10 Boston has requested an interview with both gubernatorial candidates.