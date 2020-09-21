Mass. Man Held on Bail After Large-Scale Seizure of Meth, Cash

A Lawrence, Massachusetts man is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by police in two states, Massachusetts State Police announced Monday.

The joint investigation between Massachusetts State Police, New Hampshire State Police, the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office and agents from federal Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration took place Friday at a Lawrence home and a North Andover driving school, police said.

As a result of the investigation, Michael Larocque, 56, of Lawrence, was arrested at his home Friday on two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, according to police.

While authorities were conducting a search warrant at Larocque's Colonial Road residence, police said investigators found and seized approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, vials of an unknown liquid and paraphernalia related to the distribution of narcotics. An additional amount of methamphetamine was taken from a vehicle on the property, police said.

Investigators also found and seized an additional 400 grams of methamphetamine, pills and approximately $12,000 at the North Andover Auto School at 203 Turnpike St., police said.

Police made a "peaceful entry at both locations," officials said.

Larocque was arraigned on the charges Monday in Lawrence District Court and ordered held on $250,000 cash bail. He was also ordered to surrender his passport and remain substance free, police said.

Larocque is due back in court for a hearing Oct. 19. It's unclear if he has an attorney.