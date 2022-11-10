WATCH: MGH Giving Update on RSV Surge, Which Is Bringing Sick Kids to Hospitals

With cases of RSV on the rise in Massachusetts and across the country, increasing wait times at hospitals, Massachusetts General Hospital is holding a briefing on how they're dealing with the virus.

RSV, which stands for respiratory syncytial virus, is an infection that disrupts the airways and usually feels like the common cold. It's common in children, but cases have been more severe this year, and have sent more children than usual to the hospital.

Boston Children's Hospital has cited RSV as one reason it's cutting back on its elective surgeries this season.

Mass General for Children, MGH and Mass General Brigham are providing an update on the impacts of the virus at 1 p.m.

Children's hospitals across Massachusetts are concerned about capacity as beds fill up with young patients suffering from RSV.

The Massachusetts Hospital Association has noted that it is "working closely with state and local leaders to address the growing volume of patient demand, including RSV, as our caregivers navigate a tremendously challenging time," and that Massachusetts hospitals are coordinating on bed availability and more.

"This partnership will be especially important as we head into another difficult winter and healthcare organizations try to overcome a historic series of pressures," the Massachusetts Hospital Association said in a statement.