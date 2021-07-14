Massive Tree Falls in Lowell, Crushing Car, Ripping Down Power Lines

A massive tree fell over in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning, crushing at least one car and ripping down power lines.

The tree reportedly fell on Hildreth Street in the city's Centralville neighborhood.

Police, fire and National Grid are reportedly at the scene.

Lowell's Office of Emergency Management said in a statement that the tree took down "multiple utility poles and power lines" on Hildreth Street, from Coburn Street to Homestead Street.

As a result, approximately 3,000 customers are without power.

There is no word yet on what caused the tree to fall or if anyone was injured. A photo from the scene shows what appears to be a car crushed underneath the large tree and a small fire burning.

No further information was immediately available.