Fake DoorDash driver busted with stolen guns after Maynard break-in spree, police say

A man who'd been posing as a DoorDash driver while breaking into at least seven homes in Maynard, Massachusetts, has been arrested, police said Friday, noting they'd recovered three guns that were taken in one of the robberies.

Joseph Encarnacion Jr., of Lynn, faces 28 counts, including breaking and entering, stealing a gun and identity fraud, Maynard police said. At least seven homes were hit, but Encarnacion allegedly tried going into more.

Encarnacion didn't break into the homes by force, Maynard Police Chief Michael Noble said. Instead, "he would walk up with a bag, knock on the door. If nobody answered, then he would go in."

The spree started as late as Wednesday afternoon, when a Maynard resident reported finding a stranger inside. The person "said that they were part of DoorDash and were looking to deliver food, and quickly exited," Noble said.

Seven other people living in Maynard apartments reported break-ins over the next day, police said. Through surveillance footage, investigators developed a description of the man.

Video showed the intruder saying, "I'm from DoorDash, I'm from DoorDash," Noble said.

As investigators were piecing together what was happening, they learned that one of the credit cards that was stolen had been used in Acton. An officer headed to that location, a gas station, noticed Encarnacion in a car and pulled him over Thursday, placing him under arrest, police said.

His girlfriend was in the car and cooperated with police, who found most of the stolen items, including the guns, at her apartment in Lowell, according to police.

The fact that guns were stolen "made it imperative for us to get those firearms back before they get sold," Noble said.

Another gun, with a scratched-off serial number, was recovered as well, along with $6,000 in cash, which suggested Encarnacion had pawned some of the stolen goods, according to Noble. Some stolen goods were found at area pawn shops.

Police shared an image of guns, jewelry, watches, backpacks and more that were believed to have been stolen in the break-in spree.

Noble recommended that people lock their doors and report suspicious behavior to prevent similar situations from occurring.

Encarnacion was due in Concord District Court to face the charges. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to them.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to DoorDash for comment.