MBTA plans to remove all speed restrictions on its tracks

Speed restrictions have been an on ongoing issue for the last year. The restrictions have been in place on nearly every line, and at some point, that has slowed service to a crawl

The MBTA has new plans to remove all speed restrictions on its tracks.

General Manager Phillip Eng said he will reveal the Rapid Transit Track Improvement Plan at 8 a.m. Thursday at the MBTA Safety, Health and Environment Subcommittee meeting.

No further details on that plan was released.

In many cases, they have been in place so crews could do necessary track work. But it's been frustrating for riders.

The Red Line was the most recent to lift speed restrictions.

