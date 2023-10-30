MBTA

MBTA fully reopens Red Line, lifts speed restrictions in affected area

Shuttle buses replaced rail service on parts of the MBTA's Red Line for 16 days beginning Oct. 14

By Mike Pescaro

Getty Images

After 16 days of track work, the MBTA says a partial shutdown of the Red Line is over, and earlier speed restrictions have been lifted.

Shuttles buses were replacing rail service on the Ashmont Branch between JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations, and on the Mattapan Line between Ashmont and Mattapan stations, since Oct. 14. The MBTA said Monday that it had successfully completed "critical track work" and resumed full service.

"The MBTA is proud to have successfully completed this critical work on an expedited timeline," General Manager Phillip Eng said in a statement. "As a result, Red Line and Mattapan Line riders are now experiencing safer, faster, and more reliable service."

More MBTAnews

MBTA Oct 25

MBTA announces changes in service for November to improve system

MBTA Oct 23

‘Poor judgment' of prior officials kept Green Line Extension issues shrouded, Healey says

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Crews replaced "nearly 5,000 feet of rail and 1,174 ties on the Ashmont Branch and nearly 4,700 feet of rail and 1,380 ties on the Mattapan Line," according to the MBTA.

The agency says slow zones — which have frustrated riders this year with sluggish commutes on many stretches of railway — will no longer be in place in the area affected by the partial shutdown.

"Following this work, all speed restrictions that were in place prior to the shutdown have been alleviated in this area, improving travel times by over 10 minutes for Ashmont Branch and Mattapan Line riders," the MBTA said.

This article tagged under:

MBTAMassachusettsBostonMattapanred line
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us