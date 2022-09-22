MBTA to Begin Disposing of Old Orange Line Cars

Orange Line train cars that have reportedly been sitting for months at a rail yard in Medford, Massachusetts, will finally be removed.

The MBTA announced flatbed trucks will carry the old Orange Line cars out of Wellington Yard around 9 a.m. Thursday on their way to being disposed of. The cars are more than 40 years old -- with some in pretty bad shape.

These are the first Orange Line cars of the legacy fleet to be permanently removed and headed for scrap, the MBTA said. They will be replaced by an entirely new fleet of 152 state-of-the-art cars.

This will likely come as very good news for people who live along Rivers Edge Drive in Medford and told NBC10 Boston and State Rep. Steven Ultrino, D-Malden, how the trains are more than an eyesore -- they're also a public safety hazard.

“Abandoned trains can bring rats, mice, and who knows what else," Jeanmarie Gray said.

The Orange Line shutdown has been in place for just a week, but some trains have sat in Medford for months.

An MBTA spokesperson told NBC10 Boston at the time that the old cars would be retired and disposed of when there was an adequate amount of new trains available for service.

Adding new cars is just one of the updates happening at the Wellington Yard as part of the Orange Line transformation program.