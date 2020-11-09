MBTA to Discuss Proposed Service Cuts Monday

The details of deep proposed MBTA service cuts are expected to become clearer on Monday as the T and its GM Steve Poftak grapple with a lot fewer riders and as a result, less money to support its budget.
The MBTA's fiscal and management control board was expected to take up the proposed cuts during a virtual meeting at 11 a.m.
Agency staff have been drafting plans for months to trim tens or hundreds of millions of dollars from what the T spends on transportation services ahead of a board vote expected in December.
The agenda for Monday's virtual meeting also calls for discussion of a Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation report on the MBTA's finances, the fiscal 2021 budget, and the bus fleet and facilities.
The agency has decreased next year's fare revenue forecast by nearly a third, a sign of the extended economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The MBTA predicts that fare revenue will reach no more than 38% of pre-pandemic levels by June. That figure was previously 60%, The Boston Globe reported last month.
According to a new model used by the state, the figure could be as low as 24% depending on travel and work from home policies.
If accurate, these findings could worsen a financial deficit that has already prompted the transit authority to consider service cuts that would affect all modes of transportation.
The MBTA is scheduled to finalize plans for the service cuts, totaling up to $150 million, before year-end and to implement them in the spring and summer.
Boston Mayor Martin Walsh asked the agency to lobby for federal funds as other transit agencies have.
The T has called for Congress to approve a $32 billion transit fund in a coronavirus rescue bill.