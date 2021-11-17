Michelle Wu to Speak on First Full Day as Boston's Mayor

Michelle Wu is scheduled to speak publicly on Wednesday, her first full day as Boston's mayor.

She is expected to take the MBTA to City Hall, and will hold a 9:30 a.m. press conference when she arrives.

Wu was sworn in Tuesday as Boston’s first woman and first person of color elected mayor in the city’s long history.

Michelle Wu was sworn in as mayor of Boston Tuesday. She is the first woman or person of color elected to the position.

The swearing-in of the city’s first Asian American mayor came two weeks after Wu won the city’s mayoral election. Before Wu, Boston had elected only white men as mayor.

“City government is special. We are the level closest to the people, so we must do the big and the small. Every streetlight, every pothole, every park and classroom, lays the foundation for greater change,” Wu said after taking the oath of office.

“After all, Boston was founded on a revolutionary promise: that things don’t have to be as they always have been. That we can chart a new path for families now, and for generations to come, grounded in justice and opportunity,” she said.

Wu, 36, takes over for a fellow Democrat — former acting Mayor Kim Janey — who was Boston’s first woman and first Black resident to serve in, but who was not elected to, the top post.