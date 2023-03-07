New Advisory on PFAS Found in Mass. Freshwater Fish

New fish consumption advisories have been issued for bodies of water in Massachusetts, and high levels of PFAS chemicals were found in fish at 13 state parks, according to The Boston Herald.

The complete list of advisories, which may be found here, includes information about toxins like PFAS, mercury and DDTs.

Elevated levels of PFAS were found in fish sampled at these locations, according to the Herald:

Ashland Reservoir in Ashland

Chicopee Reservoir in Chicopee

Lake Cochituate in Natick

Dennison Lake in Winchendon

Dunn Pond in Gardner

Fearing Pond in Plymouth

Houghtons Pond in Milton

Pearce Lake in Saugus

Pequot Pond in Westfield

Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester

Walden Pond in Concord

Wallum Lake in Douglas

Watsons Pond in Taunton

The advisories include recommendations for eating fish from each location tested, which range from advised consumption limits, all the way to guidance saying not to eat the body of water's fish entirely.