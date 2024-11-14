New burrito restaurant opens in Allston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brand new Mexican restaurant has come to Boston, and it traces its roots to a popular Mexican and Salvadoran eatery in Somerville.

According to a source (Sarah Wu), Burrito Loco is now open in Allston, with the address indicating that it has taken over the space that had been home to Bubbakoo's Burritos. The website for the new dining spot says the following:

In the early 1980s, Luis and Blanca Morales left their homeland with a dream of building a better life in America....In the early 1990s, they opened Taco Loco, a small taqueria that quickly became a local favorite for its vibrant, mouth-watering dishes. What began as a modest family venture soon grew into one of Boston’s best Mexican Salvadoran restaurants....Today, the Morales Group—a team of four brothers— continues to carry forward the legacy of Luis and Blanca. With the same commitment to quality and authenticity, they have expanded their culinary vision with Burrito Loco.

In addition to burritos, the new restaurant offers nachos, tacos, quesadillas, tostadas, chimichangas and more.

The address for for Burrito Loco is 89 Brighton Avenue, Allston, MA, 02134. Its website is at burritolocoboston.com.

