Worcester

New Program to Provide Meals for Worcester Housing Authority Residents

As food prices and inflation continue to rise, residents in the included buildings are automatically signed up for the program

By Matt Fortin

City of Worcester
The Worcester Housing Authority is launching a new pilot program that will provide 12 meals per month to over 1,000 residents who live in six of the authority's properties, according to the Telegram & Gazette.

The Food Matters program, which is launching in mid-October at Webster Square Towers, Elm Park Tower, Pleasant Tower, Murray Apartments and Wellington Apartments, will provide people with "shelf stable" meals — which means the food is nonperishable without refrigeration, according to the news outlet.

Options include chicken and rice, seasoned macaroni with beef or vegetarian lentils. Other options are in the works, and the program is slated to expand to other Worcester Housing Authority properties in the future.

As food prices and inflation continue to rise, residents in the included buildings are automatically signed up for the program.

