Truck crashes under I-95 overpass, affecting traffic in Newton

A truck crashed onto its side on Interstate 95 in Newton, Massachusetts, Monday morning.

The box truck came to rest under the Route 16 overpass, affecting traffic as first responders worked to clear the vehicle. It was seen partially on the highway but with its cab by a pillar supporting the overpass on the other side of the highway median.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash, which was near Exit 37. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation urged drivers to expect delays.