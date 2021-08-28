Northbridge Residents Rattled After Loose Python Seen Slithering Around Town

Police in Northbridge, Massachusetts, say there could be a ball python snake slithering somewhere around town.

Regional Animal Control Officer Daniel Chauvin says "it's really not a big hooptydoo." But residents like Aimee Lepine certainly think it's a big deal.

"I can guarantee you the entire town would know if I saw it because I'm petrified of snakes," she said.

Lepine says she didn't want to come home when she found out the latest sighting was near her house on East Street.

"I was going to contact a realtor and put the house on the market and that is the truth," she said.

Police say a caller on Friday morning described the snake to be about 3.5-feet in length.

The regional animal control officer for the area tells NBC10 Boston that the pet snake is likely trying to find shade during the day to stay out of the heat -- either in something or under something.

It's not exactly what people in town what to hear.

"I won't be going in the garage anymore," Lepine said.

Tanya Oliveira said, "I'd probably run screaming. I don't like them at work and I don't want them near my house. Not anti-snake, just anti-snake in my house."

Lepine says she'll continue to feel rattled until the snake is finally caught.

"I'm hoping by this time he's maybe moved on to a neighbor's house," she said. "I have been stalking Facebook all day just trying to see if anyone's seen it a couple miles away or something."