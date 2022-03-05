Overnight Fire in Roxbury Under Investigation

Fire officials are investigating a blaze in Roxbury early Saturday morning which was contained to the outside of the building and the roof.

No injuries were reported at the fire at 30 Gurney St. in Roxbury, where officials first responded around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The blaze was initially reported on the first floor of the building.

Firefighters remained on the scene after the fire had been contained to check for hot spots in the building and to launch their preliminary investigation.

No cause has yet been determined.