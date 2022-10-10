Overturned Truck Blocks Boston on-Ramp, Spills Dirt on Road

An overturned truck is blocking a major on-ramp in Boston Monday morning.

The truck overturned along the ramp from I-93 north to the Massachusetts Turnpike west.

The truck spilled dirt all over the ramp, and emergency crews are on scene responding to the situation.

TRAFFIC ALERT in #Boston: An overturned truck is fully blocking the ramp from Rte 93 North to the Mass Pike West. Unknown on injuries. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/bPyzfnJVhk — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) October 10, 2022

The driver has minor injuries following the rollover, according to Massachusetts State Police. Traffic impacts aren't as bad as they normally would have been due to the holiday, state troopers noted, but MassDOT is "furiously" working to clean up the spilled dirt that's spread out all over the road.

A heavy-duty tow is also on scene, presumably to haul out the large truck that tipped over.

Ramp from 93 north to Pike west in Boston is shut down due to a dump truck rollover. Minor injury to driver. @MassDOT is working furiously to clean up spilled load. Heavy duty tow now on-scene. Thankfully it’s Columbus Day, so traffic impact not as bad as if was a normal weekday. pic.twitter.com/bWtWPblaPO — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 10, 2022

It's unclear how long the ramp will be closed for.