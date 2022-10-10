Overturned Truck Blocks Boston on-Ramp, Spills Dirt on Road

An overturned truck is blocking a major on-ramp in Boston Monday morning.
The truck overturned along the ramp from I-93 north to the Massachusetts Turnpike west.
The truck spilled dirt all over the ramp, and emergency crews are on scene responding to the situation.
The driver has minor injuries following the rollover, according to Massachusetts State Police. Traffic impacts aren't as bad as they normally would have been due to the holiday, state troopers noted, but MassDOT is "furiously" working to clean up the spilled dirt that's spread out all over the road.
A heavy-duty tow is also on scene, presumably to haul out the large truck that tipped over.
It's unclear how long the ramp will be closed for.