A pedestrian was hit by a car on the northbound side of Route 495 Tuesday morning in Andover, Massachusetts.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. near Route 28, the Andover Fire Department said. Massachusetts State Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the person's condition and the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

