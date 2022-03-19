South Boston Ready for St. Patrick's Day Parade: ‘People Are Just So Excited'

The streets of South Boston are filled with excitement ahead of Sunday's St. Patrick's Day Parade after the coronavirus pandemic kept the annual tradition from happening the past two years.

“I’ve been going to festivities for the past month. They start in Southie March 1st and we just keep going,” said Bridget Nee-Walsh, who has owned Southie' Own over 10 years, a local shop dedicated to all things Irish. "People are just so excited to have the parade back and the traditions.”

Those traditions include the South Boston's Citizens Association Evacuation Day Banquet; it's an event that recognizes the neighborhood's leading fundraiser for the parade, as Southie mayor for a day.

“When I found out that they were doing the mayor of Southie race again, I said, 'This is my year,'” said Patrick Dillon.

St. Patrick's Day attracts international attention, and for the first time in two years, the festivities are back on without COVID restrictions.

Raising more than $15,000 in less than two months, this was in fact Dillon's year.

“Trying to get sponsors. Trying to get donations from businesses,” he said. "It means a lot, especially growing up here. I’ve watched right from this corner over here, you know, my whole life. Just to be able to do this, to help fund the parade was the ultimate goal.”

The money will go to the South Boston Allied War Veterans, which funded the parade -- a parade that continues to evolve as the neighborhood changes, but one with an everlasting essence.

“We’re still here. The families are still here. The communities are still here," Nee-Walsh said. "And we all watch out for each other.”

With the South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade back on after two years, restaurants in the area are anticipating a boost to business.

The South Boston St. Patrick's Day/Evacuation Day Parade returns on Sunday, March 20. You can watch it live on NECN or online at NECN.com and NBC10Boston.com starting at 1 p.m. The parade runs until about 3 p.m.

