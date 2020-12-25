Person in Critical Condition After New Hampshire Double Stabbing on Christmas

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after a double stabbing in the early hours of Christmas morning, according to authorities.

On Christmas morning at approximately 1:08 a.m., the Pelham Police and the Pelham Fire Department responded to a home on Old County Road for a report of two people that had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they immediately tended to an unconscious 27-year-old man from Litchfield, New Hampshire. The man had been stabbed multiple times and was suffering from life threatening injuries.

There was a second victim identified as a 28-year-old man from New Ipswich, New Hampshire, who had serious but non-life threatening injuries. Pelham Fire arrived shortly after and rendered further medical attention and transported both men to Lowell General Hospital. The 27-year-old man was later transported to Tufts Medical Center.

Preliminary investigation shows that there was a gathering taking place outside of a residence on Old County Road when Joseph Schulte, age 29, Nashua, NH, arrived.

Schulte began exchanging words with the 28-year-old man and it quickly escalated to a physical altercation. The 28-year-old man had a deep laceration to his forehead and suffered serious facial injuries. The 27-year-old man attempted to stop the fight and was stabbed repeatedly as a result. Schulte fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

Nashua Police located Schulte at a home in town and arrested him. Schulte is charged with two counts of First Degree Assault. He was scheduled to appear in front of a bail commissioner later Christmas morning.

Dracut, Massachusetts, Salem, New Hampshire Police, Hudson, New Hampshire Police and New Hampshire State Police responded and assisted with the scene. This case remains an active investigation.