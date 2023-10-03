Pilot reported issue before plane crash that killed 2, including Patriots star Russ Francis

The National Transportation Board gave an update Tuesday on a deadly plane crash at Lake Placid, New York over the weekend that left two people dead, including former New England Patriots star Russ Francis.

The former tight end was one of two people who died in the crash at Lake Placid Airport Sunday afternoon, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The second victim was identified as Richard McSpadden, an executive at the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.

According to NTSB officials, witnesses said the pilot of the Cessna 177 Cardinal aircraft radioed that there was a problem with the craft and said they were trying to land before the crash. Based on eyewitness accounts, the plane was about 1,000 off the ground, trying to catch up with another aircraft when it likely lost power.

The NTSB has obtained the maintenance records for the plane but did not say when it was last inspected.

These are just the early details of the NTSB investigation. A preliminary report will be available within seven to 10 days and a full report will be issued in 18 months.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the airport remained closed due to the investigation.

Lake Placid Airport is a smaller airport without an air control tower.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of former New England Patriots tight end Russ Francis. Our condolences are extended to Francis’ family and friends. pic.twitter.com/sgrrPZ5Ui4 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 2, 2023