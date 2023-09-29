Shooting at Lexington home under investigation

Authorities are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Lexington, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office confirmed that a shooting occurred on Keeler Farm Way, but did not say how many people were shot.

"The involved parties, who are known to each other, have been transported to the hospital," the DA's office said in a statement to NBC10 Boston.

A large police presence could be seen outside a home on Keeler Farm Way. A large area was marked off with police tape, and the road was closed in the immediate area.

NBC10 Boston has a crew on scene and will provide details as they become available.