Homes Evacuated for Person Barricaded in Easton, Police Say

By Irvin Rodriguez

Easton police_1
Easton Police Department

A barricaded person in Easton, Massachusetts, brought out police and prompted evacuations on Sunday afternoon.

There was no wider danger to the community for the situation unfolding on Spooner Street near Center Street, Easton police said. But residents nearby were evacuated as a precaution.

Details about what happened, including if anyone was hurt, weren't immediately available.

Easton police were working with other agencies to resolve the situation, they said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

