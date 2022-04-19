Local

Marlborough

Police Seek Info on Missing Marlborough Teen

Sixteen-year-old Lillian Campbell is believed to be traveling in the company of 20-year-old Harrison Ryan

By Marc Fortier

Marlborough Police

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old who hasn't been heard from in several days.

Marlborough police said Lillian Campbell is believed to be in the company of 20-year-old Harrison Ryan. The pair traveled out of state and police said they might have been in the New Jersey-Pennsylvania area on Friday night.

Their current location and final destination are not known, police said.

Campbell and Ryan are believed to be traveling in a gray 2012 Honda Pilot, with Massachusetts license plate 8SX 523.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Marlborough Police Department.

