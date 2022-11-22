Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night.

Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.

The woman ran off before police arrived.

Police released three images of the woman they are looking for. They have not said what, if any, charges she might face.

Anyone with information about Sunday's incident or the woman police are looking for is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be made using the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word TIP to 27463.