Police make several arrests as pro-Palestine protest blocks traffic at South Station in Boston

The demonstration came three days after a similar protest was held in the same area

By Marc Fortier

Boston police were seen arresting several protesters after a group of demonstrators blocked traffic at South Station during rush hour on Thursday morning.

Photos showed protesters standing side by side in a crosswalk, holding a large banner and blocking three lanes of traffic on Atlantic Avenue. Another photo showed at least one person being held by a police officer, with their arms behind their back.

Boston police said in a social media post at 8:23 a.m. that traffic was shut down in the area of Summer Street and Atlantic Avenue due to a protest. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

They said in a follow-up post at 8:49 a.m. that they made several arrests, and traffic had reopened. They said more details will be released later in the day.

The demonstration came three days after over 100 people took part in a similar protest on Monday, temporarily blocking traffic on Summer Street.

