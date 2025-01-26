Police standoff in Marblehead ends peacefully

Police say a standoff with a person experiencing a mental health crisis in Marblehead, Massachusetts, ended peacefully on Saturday night.

Marblehead police said in a Facebook post around 10 p.m. Saturday that they responded to a call for service around 6:30 p.m. on Batchelder Road to check on the well being of an individual who was experiencing a mental health crisis. After failing to make contact with the individual, the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, a regional SWAT team, was called in to assist.

"At no time was the public in danger, as the area was secured and cleared early in the response," police said.

Police and NEMLEC officers were ultimately able to contact the individual and they were treated and taken to an area hospital to receive additional care.

"This incident shows that cooperation between multiple agencies, both law enforcement and non enforcement, is required to handle difficult mental health calls," police said in their release. "The best result possible occurred, nobody was hurt, and the individual was transported for appropriate care."