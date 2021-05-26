Poll: Most Parents Want In-Person Learning in Mass.

The coronavirus pandemic changed how schools operate, forcing students to learn from home. In a new survey, nearly a one-third of parents said they feel their child is now behind a grade level as a result.
That number is up from 13% before the COVID-19 pandemic started, according to the MassINC Polling Group.
As more students have been heading back to the classroom fulltime across the Bay State, nearly 70% of parents said they would prefer to have their child go back to full in-person learning next year.
However, 19% said they still prefer a hybrid option with more Black and Asian parents stating they would like to see a hybrid model than white parents.
This all comes as school districts are expected to receive more money from the federal government to help with COVID-19 safeguards and recovery efforts. That survey also shows that nearly three-fourth’s of parents would like to see that money used for tutoring or extra academic support.